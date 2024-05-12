WETANGULA confirms that RUTO and RAILA ODINGA hand a secret handshake and resolved to work together – GACHAGUA is still fooling his ‘Tugeges’

Sunday, May 12, 2024 - Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang'ula has urged leaders from the Western region to set aside their political differences and unite.

Speaking during the funeral service of Mama Femina Khayisio, mother of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Mulele Ingonga, in Makunga, Mumias East Constituency, Kakamega County on Saturday, Wetangula told leaders that it is high time they learn from President William Ruto and his political nemesis, Raila Odinga, who have put aside their political differences and resolved to work together.

"As I called for respect for leaders from the region, I urged our critics not to abuse the freedom of expression by abusing senior politicians from the area but to be true agents of unity and economic progress for our people.

"I asked them to borrow a leaf from President William Ruto, who, despite the sharp political differences with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, has directed his arsenal in front of his bid for the African Union Commission Chairman's position.

"The political maturity exhibited by politicians from various party affiliations was a clear sign of leaders from Mulembe nation moving away from unhealthy political distinction where newcomers in politics turned funerals into forums to hurl insults at their seniors," Wetang'ula said in a statement on X.

Wetangula's statement confirms that Raila Odinga and Ruto are working together despite Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua fooling Mt Kenya residents(commonly known as Tugeges) that they cannot allow Raila Odinga to be near the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

