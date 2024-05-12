REAVEALD: How MITHIKA LINTURI bribed MPs with Sh 5 million each to save him from impeachment – Cooperatives PS KIBURI KILEMI in the mix!

Sunday, May 12, 2024 - It is now evidently clear that members of the special committee formed to probe the impeachment motion against Agriculture Cabinet Secretary MithiKa Linturi have been bribed and they are expected to sanitize him on Monday.
According to Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, Linturi used CooperativeS
Principal Secretary Patrick Kiburi Kilemi to bribe 11 MPs who are part of the
committee formed to probe Linturi's impeachment motion.
The motion to impeach Linturi had been tabled by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka,
who stormed from the committee hearings on Friday after realizing the 11 MPs
had been compromised.
Below is a list of MPs who were bribed by Kilemi with Sh 5 million each
to save Linturi from impeachment.
1. Naomi Waqo- Marsabit Woman
Rep
2. Robert Mbui –Kathiani MP
3. Rachael Nyamai- Kitui
South MP
4. Samuel Chepkonga-
Ainabkhoi MP
5. George Murugara-Tharaka MP
6. T.J Kajwang- Ruaraka MP
7. Jane Maina- Kirinyaga
Woman Representative
8. Moses Injendi – Malava MP
9. Kassim Tandaza –Matuga MP
10. Catherine Omanyo- Busia
Woman Representative
11. Yussuf Farah- Wajir West
MP
The Kenyan DAILY POST
