We're not out of the woods yet, as the weatherman warns of severe flooding in three counties, even after getting it wrong with Cyclone Hidaya.

Monday, May 6, 2024 - The Kenya Met Department has warned of heavy flooding in Garissa, Tana River, and Lamu Counties.
In a weather forecast yesterday,
the weatherman noted that the ongoing heavy rains in the Central region and the
overflow of the seven forks dams will increase flooding in the Tana Delta
affecting the three counties.
“The ongoing rainfall in the
Central region and the overflow of the Seven Forks Dams will exacerbate
flooding in the Tana Delta, impacting Garissa, Tana River, and Lamu Counties,”
the Met Department stated.
At the same time, the weatherman
announced that occasional rainfall would persist over Western, the Lake
Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, Central, the Coastal Strip, parts of the
Southeastern Lowlands, and portions of the Northeast.
“Isolated heavy rainfall events
are likely to continue over the Lake Victoria Basin, Western Kenya, Central,
and parts of the Coastal region,” the Met Department forecasted.
Further, the Met Department
mentioned that most parts of North Eastern, Northwest, and South Eastern
regions would be dry with occasional moderate rainfall.
“Most parts of the North
Eastern, Northwest, and parts of South Eastern regions are forecasted to be
generally dry; however, occasional light to moderate rainfall is possible,” the
weatherman added.
This comes even after the
weatherman got it wrong on Cyclone Hidaya which was to hit Coast with
devastating effects, but it didn’t.
Met Department Director David
Gikungu had urged residents in the coast region and individuals involved in
marine activities in the Indian Ocean to take maximum precautions.
Gikungu pointed out that heavy
rainfall is expected offshore along the Kenyan coast from yesterday to Tuesday.
