We're not out of the woods yet, as the weatherman warns of severe flooding in three counties, even after getting it wrong with Cyclone Hidaya.

Monday, May 6, 2024 - The Kenya Met Department has warned of heavy flooding in Garissa, Tana River, and Lamu Counties.

In a weather forecast yesterday, the weatherman noted that the ongoing heavy rains in the Central region and the overflow of the seven forks dams will increase flooding in the Tana Delta affecting the three counties.

“The ongoing rainfall in the Central region and the overflow of the Seven Forks Dams will exacerbate flooding in the Tana Delta, impacting Garissa, Tana River, and Lamu Counties,” the Met Department stated.

At the same time, the weatherman announced that occasional rainfall would persist over Western, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, Central, the Coastal Strip, parts of the Southeastern Lowlands, and portions of the Northeast.

“Isolated heavy rainfall events are likely to continue over the Lake Victoria Basin, Western Kenya, Central, and parts of the Coastal region,” the Met Department forecasted.

Further, the Met Department mentioned that most parts of North Eastern, Northwest, and South Eastern regions would be dry with occasional moderate rainfall.

“Most parts of the North Eastern, Northwest, and parts of South Eastern regions are forecasted to be generally dry; however, occasional light to moderate rainfall is possible,” the weatherman added.

This comes even after the weatherman got it wrong on Cyclone Hidaya which was to hit Coast with devastating effects, but it didn’t.

Met Department Director David Gikungu had urged residents in the coast region and individuals involved in marine activities in the Indian Ocean to take maximum precautions.

Gikungu pointed out that heavy rainfall is expected offshore along the Kenyan coast from yesterday to Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST