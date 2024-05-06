SAKAJA justifies his incompetence as he explains why Nairobians are experiencing significant water rationing despite heavy rains.

Monday, May 6, 2024 – The Nairobi County Government, under the stewardship of Governor John Sakaja, has justified the ongoing water rationing in the city.

This is despite heavy rains being experienced around the country that is causing flooding.

In a statement, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company announced that the prevalent flooding situation in Nairobi has affected the supply of water in the city.

According to the agency, the heavy downpours have not increased the capacity for supply from the four main sources namely; Kikuyu Springs, Ruiru, Sasumua and Thika Dams.

"The water is treated in Ngethu, Sasumua, Kabete Water Treatment Works and Kikuyu Springs.

The four have an installed maximum daily production capacity of 440 million, 61 million, 20 million and 4 million litres, respectively.

This totals the daily maximum design production capacity of 525.6 million litres per day against a daily demand of 900 million litres.

“Our water supply to the City is, therefore, limited to the installed production capacity.

“This means that even when our dams overflow, the water supply will remain constant—we cannot go beyond the installed production capacity," the company said in its Sunday communique.

The flooding in the city was reported to have washed away some of the main water supply pipelines.

This, according to Nairobi Water and Sewarage Company, affected supply services hence causing certain areas to receive water supply with low pressures.

Residents of the affected areas are urged to sparingly use the waters available owing to the imminent shortage.

The localities affected include; Fedha 1 Estate, Infinity Estate on Kagundo Road, Tumaini Estate, Tassia, Avenue Park 1 and 2 Estates, Nyayo Embakasi Estate, the Kware Road area, Kwa Ndege, Lower Plot 10, Lexo and surrounding areas, Ngomongo, Korogocho, Matopeni-Kayole, and Brookside Grove Westlands.

Others are Wangapala and Iregi Roads - Parklands Cotton Road and Dennis Pritt Road - Kilimani, Chieko in Kasarani, and Kamiti Road near Jacaranda, and Kahawa Barraks and Kenyatta University.

The Kenyan DAILY POST