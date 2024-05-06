CIRU MURIUKI loses a lot of weight months after her boyfriend’s death - Her latest PHOTOs have caused murmurs (LOOK).





Monday, May 6, 2024 - Former BBC presenter Ciru Muriuki appears to have lost a lot of weight, months after her celebrity boyfriend Charles Ouda alias Charli died by suicide.

The seasoned TV journalist took to her Instagram account where she shared her latest photos and her fans couldn’t help but notice that she has lost too much weight.

It is not clear where her boyfriend’s sudden demise contributed to her weight loss.

However, some of her fans wished her well in her healing journey.

Ciru and Charli’s affair was at an advanced stage when he died in February this year.

They were planning to get married but unfortunately, he took his own life after succumbing to depression.

See latest photos of Ciru Muriuki.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.