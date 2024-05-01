We would rather die than go back to work under the current arrangement – Doctors tell RUTO as strike continues





Thursday, May 2, 2024 - The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacist and Dentist Union (KMPDU) has vowed it will never be intimidated to go back to work with the current arrangement.

This comes even as President William Ruto has called on the doctors to call off the strike and go back to work, saying his government will not give in to their demands to increase salaries.

In a statement yesterday, KMPDU Chairman Dr. Adbi Mwachi said they will continue with the doctors’ strike, which is in its second month, until President William Ruto’s government implements the 2027 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

According to Mwachi, the government has been focused on misplaced priorities which have relegated the lives of Kenyans to the sidelines while leaders chase after selfish gains.

"On this Labour Day, as we stand in solidarity and reflect on the value of our work, we find ourselves amidst a tough situation.

"The struggle and sacrifices made by doctors in this ongoing industrial action, now in its second month, are undeniable.

"The government's misplaced priorities have relegated the lives of Kenyans to the sidelines while leaders chase after selfish gains," Mwachi stated.

He noted that the strike is a deep-rooted desire for transparency and justice, which he said will continue until what he termed as deception by the government is done away with.

"It's a painful truth that deception has crept into the fabric of our society.

"As we take a stand, let it be known that our actions reflect a deep-rooted desire for transparency and justice.

"The sacrifices made by our top leaders underscore our commitment to this cause.

"We have given our sweat and tears and are prepared to give even more, including our blood, if necessary, to rectify this deception," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST