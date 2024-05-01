Don’t cry for me, I am a big boy and can take care of myself – SAKAJA now tells ATWOLI





Thursday, May 2, 2024 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has reassured the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli that he remains unmoved by negative criticism directed his way.

Speaking during Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens yesterday, Sakaja extended his support to Atwoli, urging him not to be disheartened by the criticism, describing it as merely politics.

"Papa Francis Atwoli, I saw when you expressed feeling hurt seeing your 'son,' Governor Sakaja, under attack.

"I want to tell you, Papa, don't feel pain because it's a normal thing.

"That's politics. The work we're doing in Nairobi, some people want to distract us," Sakaja remarked.

The Nairobi Governor went on to note that he too feels hurt whenever someone attacks his father (Atwoli)

He asserted that the same people attacking him were the ones attacking the COTU boss.

"Don't feel pain. You know, I also feel hurt when I see you facing attacks.

"I've noticed they've now started targeting you. But don't give up, Papa, because those sent to attack me are the same ones targeting you," Sakaja noted.

"Stay strong. You're not just a leader of the trade union movement in Kenya but in Africa.

"You deserve respect. Francis Atwoli should be accorded the respect due to him as the leader of workers, not only in Kenya but in Africa as a whole."

Atwoli expressed his disapproval of the ongoing criticism directed at Sakaja.

Speaking during a COTU Thanksgiving service on Sunday at St Stephen's ACK Church on Jogoo Road, the COTU boss said that somebody should tell Sakaja critics that his father (Atwoli) is unhappy with them.

Atwoli said that the governor was like his son since his father retired and left him in his care.

The Kenyan DAILY POST