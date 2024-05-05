We will not support your AU job bid if you keep attacking RUTO – KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH tells RAILA ODINGA to shut up!!





Sunday, May 5, 2024 - National Assembly Majority leader, Kimani Ichungwah, has sent a warning to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over his renewed attacks on President William Ruto.

Since the beginning of this year, Raila Odinga has been mute on issues affecting the country due to the fact that Ruto promised to support his African Union Chairperson bid.

But the ongoing floods which have claimed the lives of many Kenyans have forced Jakom to break his silence, accusing President William Ruto’s administration of being incompetent.

However, speaking in Iten on Saturday, Ichung’wah boastfully told off Mr. Odinga against lecturing the President on matters of politics and the economy, saying Ruto had beaten him in both issues by winning the 2022 elections and revamping the economy respectively.

The Kikuyu MP instead advised the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader to show his gratitude to the Head of State by staying humble.

“We are asking our friend Raila, William Ruto understands the issues of the economy better than you; he has turned the economy around.

"He also understands the country’s politics because he defeated you during elections when you were backed by the sitting government.

"He also understands world politics, that is why he is helping you to become AUC Chair,” said Ichung’wah.

“If you were to be helped my brother, humble yourself because the position we are campaigning for you led by William Ruto is a position that calls for humility and respect across the entire continent and the world.

"Be humble and respect your chief campaigner Ruto, who is campaigning for you.”

