See how the Kenya Meteorological Department changed goalposts after Cyclone Hidaya failed to make landfall in Kenya.

Sunday, May 5, 2024 - Kenya's Meteorological department is full of clowns going by how they had warned Kenyans about tropical cyclone Hidaya.
The cyclone developed over the South Indian Ocean, east of
Tanzania and north-northeast of Comoros, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean and
Kenyan scientists had predicted that it would make landfall in Mombasa, Lamu,
and Kilifi and Tana River counties on Saturday.
However, when the cyclone spared Kenya's coast, the clueless
Kenya Meteorological Department stated that it was aware that the cyclone would
not hit Kenya due to being close to the Equator.
"Indeed, we will feel the effects from the fringes of the tropical cyclone, but it will weaken to become a depression.
"The eye of the
cyclone will make landfall just about or below 5°S from the equator," said
the meteorological department.
The reason why Cyclones, typhoons and hurricanes, depending
on location, do not cross the equator is because of the Coriolis force or
effect.
According to National Geographic, the Coriolis effect describes the pattern of deflection taken by objects not firmly connected to the ground as they travel long distances around Earth.
The Coriolis effect is
responsible for many large-scale weather patterns.
