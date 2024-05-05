See how the Kenya Meteorological Department changed goalposts after Cyclone Hidaya failed to make landfall in Kenya.





Sunday, May 5, 2024 - Kenya's Meteorological department is full of clowns going by how they had warned Kenyans about tropical cyclone Hidaya.

The cyclone developed over the South Indian Ocean, east of Tanzania and north-northeast of Comoros, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean and Kenyan scientists had predicted that it would make landfall in Mombasa, Lamu, and Kilifi and Tana River counties on Saturday.

However, when the cyclone spared Kenya's coast, the clueless Kenya Meteorological Department stated that it was aware that the cyclone would not hit Kenya due to being close to the Equator.

"Indeed, we will feel the effects from the fringes of the tropical cyclone, but it will weaken to become a depression.

"The eye of the cyclone will make landfall just about or below 5°S from the equator," said the meteorological department.

The reason why Cyclones, typhoons and hurricanes, depending on location, do not cross the equator is because of the Coriolis force or effect.

According to National Geographic, the Coriolis effect describes the pattern of deflection taken by objects not firmly connected to the ground as they travel long distances around Earth.

The Coriolis effect is responsible for many large-scale weather patterns.

