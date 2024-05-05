AHERO Police Station submerged in water after River Nyando burst its banks (PHOTOs).





Sunday, May 5, 2024 - River Nyando in Kisumu County has burst its banks, leading to massive destruction of properties.

Ahero police station is among the places affected.

The police station was submerged in water on Saturday night, bringing activities at the station to a halt.

A statement released by the police indicated that all the police officers had been accounted for.

“Please be informed that today at around 0200hrs River Nyando burst its banks again and this time in large quantity and all the station area is submerged.

"The situation is very serious. All house items have been submerged. All officers have been accounted for, and the levels of water are still rising. More progress report to follow,’’ part of the statement reads.

Ahero Bridge has also been temporarily closed following the floods, paralysing transport from Kisumu to Nairobi and vice versa.





See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.