We will not allow you to use the AUC job to silence RAILA ODINGA – AZIMIO tells RUTO





Monday, May 6, 2024 - A section of Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders has attacked the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration for trying to use the African Union Chairperson's job to silence their leader, Raila Odinga.

Raila,79, is contesting for the continental top seat and he has the backing of Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders led by President William Ruto.

However, Ruto‘s lieutenants have warned Raila Odinga against attacking the government if he wants his AU chairperson bid to be supported by the President.

But speaking on Sunday, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka said the government should not use Raila's quest for the AUC position to gag him.

"We have heard Kenya Kwanza leaders castigating Odinga for what he said in Mukuru Kwa Reuben. Odinga is angling for the AUC chairmanship, I don't know if Kenya Kwanza leaders thought they could compromise him because of his quest," Kalonzo said.

On his part, Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa, cautioned the president against using the AUC position to blackmail the veteran politician.

“Our message to Kenya Kwanza is, stop blackmailing Raila Odinga over AUC Chairmanship for calling you out on corruption and incompetence, and declare the current flood crisis a national disaster!

"Azimio will not be gagged and will remain the Voice of the voiceless, silent, suffering, majority of Kenyans," Wamalwa said.

