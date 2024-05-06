Revellers escaped death by a whisker after a section of Quiver Lounge Thika Road collapsed on Sunday Night following heavy rains - Deejay reportedly injured (VIDEOs).





Monday, May 6, 2024 - Revellers at the popular Quiver Lounge located along Thika Road escaped death by a whisker after a section of the building collapsed on Sunday night, following heavy rains.

A video shared on social media shows revellers leaving the entertainment joint that was packed to the brim in a hurry after a section of the building collapsed.

Although there were no major casualties reported, the deejay reportedly sustained injuries.

The Sunday night reggae hosted by Moh Spice Deejays had to be stopped and revellers were ordered to go home.

Heavy rains continue to ponder different parts of the country, leading to massive destruction of properties and loss of lives.





Watch videos taken at Quiver Lounge Thika Road.

Patrons are saying that the heavy rains destroyed a section of Quiver Lounge along Thika Road. They’re saying the DJ could’ve sustained some injuries. pic.twitter.com/vJm4QBfycl — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) May 6, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.