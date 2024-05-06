LINTURI raises suspicions over the upcoming African Union fertilizer summit to be held at KICC as he battles the fake fertilizer scandal

Monday, May 6, 2024 - Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has got Kenyans talking after vowing to attend the upcoming Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit 2024.

The conference, organized by the African Union, and which will be held at Nairobi's Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), is aimed at highlighting the crucial role of fertilizer and soil health in stimulating sustainable pro-poor productivity growth in African agriculture and agreeing on an African Fertilizer and Soil Health Action Plan.

Taking on his X, Linturi revealed that he would be among the speakers at the summit being held between May 7 and 9.

However, his tweet unsettled Kenyans who are alive to the fake fertilizer scandal, which has had the CS at the centre.

Concerned Kenyans wondered about the significance of Linturi's presence in the fertilizer summit despite the indictment in his docket.

According to them, Linturi was mocking the country by intending to be part of the summit in the face of the saga in his docket.

This comes even as the National Assembly on Thursday approved a motion to impeach Linturi.

In a vote held in the chambers, 149 Members of Parliament voted in favour of the impeachment motion, while 36 opposed it. Three lawmakers abstained from voting for the motion against CS Linturi.

CS Linturi is being accused of gross violations of the provisions of the Constitution or any other law, committing crimes under national law, and gross misconduct.

The select committee will have ten days to investigate Linturi and report to the National Assembly.

