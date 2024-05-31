We want the EACC to probe SAKAJA’s degree – A vocal UDA senator says and terms the governor incompetent









Friday, May 31, 2024 - An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Senator has asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to probe the academic credentials of Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Speaking at the Senate on Thursday, Nyandarua Senator John Methu said Sakaja is incompetent and he has failed Nairobians, especially on the health docket.

At some point, the Nyandarua senator expressed his reservation over the legitimacy of Sakaja's degree.

In an indirect attack on the governor, Methu said people can easily get degree certificates, but if it's not genuine, it will be seen through their actions.

He said what is being witnessed in Nairobi is the lack of knowledge by those in leadership to impact the welfare of the Nairobians.

"The people who got a degree for the governor of Nairobi forgot that getting a paper is not sufficient to get an impacting knowledge on the person.

"A paper cannot measure up; you could walk around with a degree, but if you do not have the knowledge, it will be seen, and that is what we are seeing now," the senator added.

