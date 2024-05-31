We want the EACC to probe SAKAJA’s degree – A vocal UDA senator says and terms the governor incompetent

Speaking at the Senate on Thursday, Nyandarua Senator John Methu said
Sakaja is incompetent and he has failed Nairobians, especially on the health
docket.
At some point, the Nyandarua
senator expressed his reservation over the legitimacy of Sakaja's degree.
In an indirect attack on the
governor, Methu said people can easily get degree certificates, but if it's not
genuine, it will be seen through their actions.
He said what is being witnessed in
Nairobi is the lack of knowledge by those in leadership to impact the welfare
of the Nairobians.
"The people who got a degree for the governor of Nairobi forgot that getting a paper is not sufficient to get an impacting knowledge on the person.
"A paper cannot measure up; you could
walk around with a degree, but if you do not have the knowledge, it will be
seen, and that is what we are seeing now," the senator added.
