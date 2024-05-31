DUALE finally speaks about the ill-fated chopper that killed GENERAL FRANCIS OGOLLA



Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has opened up for the first time about the ill-fated chopper that killed former Chief of Defence of Forces General Francis Ogolla in April.

Ogolla and 9 other senior Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers died after their chopper crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Appearing before Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday, Duale said the chopper was a capable machine that could even fly at night. He added that the chopper's crash was a wake-up call to the government.

Duale revealed that prominent government officials had used the ill-fated chopper before it crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet.

"I used it a number of times, I think more than 15 times. Professor Kindiki and the police Inspector General used it. "

He added that government officials used it when visiting Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) operation areas.

"It was an operational logistics helicopter that troops used in very difficult terrains and insecure areas."

Duale further said the investigation report into General Ogolla's death will be made public once they receive it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST