DUALE finally speaks about the ill-fated chopper that killed GENERAL FRANCIS OGOLLA

Friday,
May 31, 2024 - Defence
Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has opened up for the first time about the ill-fated
chopper that killed former Chief of Defence of Forces General Francis Ogolla
in April.
Ogolla and
9 other senior Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers died after their chopper crashed in
Elgeyo Marakwet County.
Appearing
before Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday, Duale said the chopper was a capable machine that could even fly
at night. He added that the chopper's crash was a wake-up call to the
government.
Duale revealed that prominent
government officials had used the ill-fated chopper before it crashed in Elgeyo
Marakwet.
"I used it a number of
times, I think more than 15 times. Professor Kindiki and the police Inspector
General used it. "
He added that government officials used it when visiting Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) operation areas.
"It was
an operational logistics helicopter that troops used in very difficult terrains
and insecure areas."
Duale further said the
investigation report into General Ogolla's death will be made public once they
receive it.
