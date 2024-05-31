We don’t buy fear, we die while chewing razor blades – Defiant WAMUCHOMBA laughs off MALALAH's threats.

Malala in a statement on Wednesday named Wamuchomba, Kapsaret Member of
Parliament Oscar Sudi, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, and Cabinet Secretaries Moses Kuria and Kipchumba Murkomen as errant members who are going against the
party policies.
In her response, Wamuchomba dismissed claims of defiance
against the party leadership, insisting that the UDA party stands for
democratic principles where leaders are free to air their views.
Wamuchomba further said Malala would not silence her, warning
that the UDA secretary-general's route might be bumpy and itchy.
"My party
is called the United Democratic Alliance, which means it is founded on
democratic principles, mainly liberty and equality. You have the liberty to do
what is necessary.
"I’m happy you
have started the journey. It will be bumpy and itchy. We don’t buy fear, we die
while chewing razor blades. You touch the Hill, you shake the
Mountain," Wamuchomba said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments