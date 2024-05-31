We don’t buy fear, we die while chewing razor blades – Defiant WAMUCHOMBA laughs off MALALAH's threats.









Friday, May 31, 2024 - Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba has responded to United Democratic Alliance Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, who threatened her with disciplinary action for refusing to toe the party line.

Malala in a statement on Wednesday named Wamuchomba, Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, and Cabinet Secretaries Moses Kuria and Kipchumba Murkomen as errant members who are going against the party policies.

In her response, Wamuchomba dismissed claims of defiance against the party leadership, insisting that the UDA party stands for democratic principles where leaders are free to air their views.

Wamuchomba further said Malala would not silence her, warning that the UDA secretary-general's route might be bumpy and itchy.

"My party is called the United Democratic Alliance, which means it is founded on democratic principles, mainly liberty and equality. You have the liberty to do what is necessary.

"I’m happy you have started the journey. It will be bumpy and itchy. We don’t buy fear, we die while chewing razor blades. You touch the Hill, you shake the Mountain," Wamuchomba said.

