Watch the moment a reckless boda boda rider was almost swept away by floods while trying to cross a flooded river - Aliona kifo na macho (VIDEO).

Saturday, May 4, 2024 - A boda boda rider escaped death by a whisker after he tried to cross a flooded river.
In the trending video,
members of the public are seen pleading with the rider to stop putting his life
at risk by riding through the flooded river.
“Rudi huko” they are heard saying in the background.
However, the rider
ignores the warning and continues riding through the raging floods.
He is overwhelmed by
floods and almost swept away mid-way.
Some onlookers come to
his rescue but they are also almost swept away.
They were torn between
saving their lives or the motorbike.
Last week, Interior
Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said that Kenyans who force their
way through flooded bridges and rivers will be charged with attempted
suicide.
In a directive to County
Security and Intelligence Committees, Kindiki called for the deployment of
enforcement teams to all areas prone to flooding.
The CS said the deployed
officers must prevent motorists and pedestrians from making dangerous
crossovers in these flooded places.
He went on to say that
should they defy the directive, the enforcement officer must arrest and charge
such persons with attempted suicide or attempted murder.
Watch video of the rider
who was almost swept away.
Honestly speaking Kenyans joke too much. Kenyans are ungovernable! pic.twitter.com/ONXg94pZI0— Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) May 3, 2024
