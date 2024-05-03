PHOTOs of the Prado that claimed the life of a fast-rising Kenyan video director and producer - Are Prados moving coffins?





Friday, May 3, 2024 - A fast-rising Kenyan video director and producer, identified as Director Iman, perished in a grisly road accident alongside his manager after the Prado they were travelling in collided with a lorry.

The accident occurred over the weekend in Kitui County.

Photos of the ill-fated Prado that was written off have surfaced on social media.

Director Iman had worked with some of the top Gengetone and Urbantone artists.

He was only 24.

See photos of his badly damaged vehicle.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.