Was EDWIN SIFUNA bribed by SAKAJA not to ask him hard questions when he appeared in the Senate? – MIGUNA MIGUNA unmasks him!





Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Nairobi County Senator, Edwin Sifuna, has disappointed many Nairobians after he treated Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, with kid gloves when he appeared before the Senate Accounts Committee.

Sakaja, who was in his usual calm demeanor, took control of the senate committee and according to controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna, Sifuna disappointed many by asking ineffective questions.

Miguna said despite Sakaja looting billions, Sifuna, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement secretary general, refused to confront him by calling him a thief, a looter, and an unfit leader.

“Looter Johnson Sakaja’s appearance at the Senate left a lot to be desired.

"Why did @edwinsifuna fail to properly interrogate Sakaja, tell him that he has failed, is unfit, is a thief, and that he has hired individuals who have no ability to deliver and must be brought to account?

"Why the tepid, meandering questions? Enough is Enough!,” Miguna wrote on his X on Tuesday.

