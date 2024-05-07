KING CHARLES differs with RAILA’s Azimio as he acknowledges RUTO’s spirited efforts and prompt action in helping flood victims – Look!





Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom have sent an urgent message to President William Ruto.

In their urgent message, the king and his wife comforted and sympathized with Ruto amid the ongoing floods experienced across the country.

In a statement, the King expressed sorrow over the rise in fatalities and disruption of livelihoods caused by the effects of climate change.

While differing with Raila Odinga’s Azimio who have been criticizing Ruto’s sluggish response to the flood disaster, King Charles acknowledged the government's efforts in mitigating the situation and called for extra support to be accorded to Kenya.

"Mr. President, it was with great concern that my wife and I learnt recently of the terrible flooding that has ravaged Kenya and the region, and which continues to impact so many of your people.

"We can only begin to imagine the anguish of those who have lost loved ones and seen their livelihoods devastated," he noted.

"Our thoughts are also with those emergency workers and others who are working long hours to support those who have been so dreadfully affected."

"The increased unpredictability and violence of weather systems remind us of how utterly vital it is that the world act together and with all despatch to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

While having fond memories of his visit to Kenya, the king noted how vital the world needs to unite to mitigate such effects.

"As we discussed during our visit to Kenya last year, the challenge of climate change and biodiversity loss falls to all of us to address: at stake is our very quality of life and survival as a world," he added.

"Remembering with great fondness the welcome we received on my visit last year, and the friendship between our two countries we wanted to send our deepest sympathy and affection to the people of Kenya.

The ongoing heavy rains have disrupted normal day-to-day activities, affected people's sources of income, and resulted in loss of lives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST