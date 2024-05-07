KING CHARLES differs with RAILA’s Azimio as he acknowledges RUTO’s spirited efforts and prompt action in helping flood victims – Look!

In their urgent message, the king and his wife comforted and
sympathized with Ruto amid the ongoing floods experienced across the country.
In a statement, the King expressed sorrow over the rise in
fatalities and disruption of livelihoods caused by the effects of climate
change.
While differing with Raila Odinga’s Azimio who have been
criticizing Ruto’s sluggish response to the flood disaster, King Charles
acknowledged the government's efforts in mitigating the situation and called
for extra support to be accorded to Kenya.
"Mr. President, it was with great concern that my wife and I learnt recently of the terrible flooding that has ravaged Kenya and the region, and which continues to impact so many of your people.
"We can only begin
to imagine the anguish of those who have lost loved ones and seen their
livelihoods devastated," he noted.
"Our thoughts are also with those emergency workers and
others who are working long hours to support those who have been so dreadfully
affected."
"The increased unpredictability and violence of weather
systems remind us of how utterly vital it is that the world act together and
with all despatch to mitigate and adapt to climate change.
While having fond memories of his visit to Kenya, the king
noted how vital the world needs to unite to mitigate such effects.
"As we discussed during our visit to Kenya last year,
the challenge of climate change and biodiversity loss falls to all of us to
address: at stake is our very quality of life and survival as a world," he
added.
"Remembering with great fondness the welcome we
received on my visit last year, and the friendship between our two countries we
wanted to send our deepest sympathy and affection to the people of Kenya.
The ongoing heavy rains have disrupted normal day-to-day
activities, affected people's sources of income, and resulted in loss of lives.
