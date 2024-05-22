WAMUCHOMBA attacks WAIGURU badly for telling off GACHAGUA over his one-man, one-shilling campaign as the mountain continues to rumble





Thursday, May 23, 2024 – As Mt. Kenya continues to whine for allegedly being shortchanged by the government of President William Ruto, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has responded to remarks by Kirinyaga Governor and Council of Governors (CoG) Chairperson Anne Waiguru over the 'One-Man, One-Shilling, One-Vote' agenda.

Taking on her social media, Wamuchomba blasted Waiguru for telling off Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his one-man, one-shilling campaign.

She reiterated that Gachagua’s one-man, one-shilling, one-vote agenda was the way to go.

"Back at home, we are speaking the language of One-Man One-Shilling while you are away. Prepare to either join us or step aside," she added.

She further questioned Waiguru on what she had done as the CoG chairperson to help Mt Kenya residents grappling with low returns on their coffee produce, alcoholism, and improving the overall business climate especially since enterprises in the region are closing down due to a tough operating environment.

"Before you lecture us, please tell us as COG chair why are our coffee farmers not receiving cherry fund Ksh80 per kilogram as agreed during the coffee reforms," she questioned.

Wamuchomba further questioned why individuals from Mt Kenya were allegedly being fired from the government while she remained quiet.

She also asked why several projects in the region were still incomplete including; the Kenol-Marua road, Mau-Mau road, and the Ruiru Dam.

"You are the Chair of the Council of Governors sitting pretty as we struggle with the rising economic stress, closing businesses, alcoholism, and neglect of the projects by Kenya Kwanza regime which you are now defending online," she remarked.

Additionally, the former radio presenter also commented on Waiguru accompanying President William Ruto during his official State visit to the U.S.

Wamuchomba asked the Governor to leverage her position and secure loans that will go towards implementing projects in the larger Mt. Kenya region.

