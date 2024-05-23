'Clueless' Agriculture CS MITHIKA LINTURI now hires his Interior counterpart KITHURE KINDIKI to help him run his Ministry – Look!

Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has sought the help of his Interior counterpart, Kithure Kindiki, to calm the storms in his ministry.
Speaking while appearing before the Senate yesterday,
Linturi announced the formation of a multi-agency team targeting Kenyans who
are selling unsafe meat to unsuspecting members of the public.
Linturi said the multi-agency team is led by Interior CS
Kithure Kindiki.
The Agriculture CS noted that the team also comprises Health
CS Susan Nakhumicha.
“We have formed a multi-agency team in all the 47 counties.
The lead CS in this matter is the Interior cabinet secretary, Agriculture and
Health. This is to ensure that no meat is out there that is not safe,” said
Linturi.
He explained that the multi-agency team conducts highway
patrols and does weekly patrols and routine inspections to ensure high-quality
meat is sold to Kenyans.
CS Linturi also mentioned that the multi-agency has mapped
out illegal slaughterhouses that deal with donkey meat.
“We have highway patrols, road blocks have been mounted, we
have weekly patrols and inspections for compliance we have mapped out illegal
slaughterhouses which are especially dealing with donkeys,” the Agriculture CS
added.
Further, CS Linturi told the senators that the multi-agency
is getting results in the crackdown against the outlawed business.
“We are getting very good results. This is being done
through the multi-agency team to ensure that our meat is safe for human consumption,”
Linturi stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments