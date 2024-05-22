Want to buy public land at a throw-away price? RUTO’s government has you covered as it puts up 1,377 plots for sale





Thursday, May 23, 2024 – Concerns have emerged after the government of President William Ruto started selling public land.

This is after the State-owned Kenya National Assurance Company (KNAC) Limited announced that it was placing 1,377 plots of land in Bamburi (Kwa Bullo) on auction.

In a notice carried in the local dailies, the company announced that it had partnered with Kencent Holdings Limited to oversee the exercise.

KNAC, as a result, invited competitive bids for the plots noting that squatters already occupying the parcels will be allowed to acquire the properties as well.

"Kenya National Assurance Company (2001) Limited and Kencent Holdings Limited are offering for sale 1377 plots derived from L.R Number MN/397/1 Bamburi (Kwa Bulo) through competitive bidding," read the notice in part.

"This offer is open to everyone including those to whom the offer had been made earlier but for whatever reason failed to take up the offer."

Earlier, KNAC had unveiled plans to offload a total of 1,413 plots where 10,000 squatters were living.

Two months ago, the company started issuing notices to residents asking them to place bids on the parcels of land that were going on sale.

At the time, the squatters argued that they were waiting a word from President Ruto who had promised to allow them to purchase the land before it went on sale for the rest of the country.

Interested applicants were directed to obtain bid documents from the company office at Social Security House in Mombasa which should describe the plot as well as the reserve price. Each document is sold at Ksh1,000.

Completed bid forms should be enclosed in a sealed envelope addressed to the Principal Officer, Kenya National Assurance Company (2001) Limited, and shall be deposited in the Tender Box at the KNAC (2001) Limited Offices. The deadline was set for June 18, 2024.

The Kenyan DAILY POST