Want to buy public land at a throw-away price? RUTO’s government has you covered as it puts up 1,377 plots for sale

Thursday, May 23, 2024 – Concerns have emerged after the government of President William Ruto started selling public land.
This is after the State-owned
Kenya National Assurance Company (KNAC) Limited announced that it was placing
1,377 plots of land in Bamburi (Kwa Bullo) on auction.
In a notice carried in the local
dailies, the company announced that it had partnered with Kencent Holdings
Limited to oversee the exercise.
KNAC, as a result, invited
competitive bids for the plots noting that squatters already occupying the
parcels will be allowed to acquire the properties as well.
"Kenya National Assurance
Company (2001) Limited and Kencent Holdings Limited are offering for sale 1377
plots derived from L.R Number MN/397/1 Bamburi (Kwa Bulo) through competitive
bidding," read the notice in part.
"This offer is open to
everyone including those to whom the offer had been made earlier but for
whatever reason failed to take up the offer."
Earlier, KNAC had unveiled plans
to offload a total of 1,413 plots where 10,000 squatters were living.
Two months ago, the company
started issuing notices to residents asking them to place bids on the parcels
of land that were going on sale.
At the time, the squatters
argued that they were waiting a word from President Ruto who had
promised to allow them to purchase the land before it went on sale for the rest
of the country.
Interested applicants were
directed to obtain bid documents from the company office at Social Security
House in Mombasa which should describe the plot as well as the reserve price.
Each document is sold at Ksh1,000.
Completed bid forms should be
enclosed in a sealed envelope addressed to the Principal Officer, Kenya
National Assurance Company (2001) Limited, and shall be deposited in the Tender
Box at the KNAC (2001) Limited Offices. The deadline was set for June 18, 2024.
