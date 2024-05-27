Video of the speeding Subaru that flew and landed into a posh homestead along Red Hill Road - The driver died on the spot.





Monday, May 27, 2024 - A speeding Subaru flew into a home in a horrendous accident along Red Hill Road, a well-carpeted link road off Waiyaki Way.

The driver is said to have lost his life on the spot after he was thrown out of the car, while a second occupant sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses say the motorist was speeding before the fatal incident over the weekend.

The ill-fated car was written off following the tragic accident.









Watch the video.

The Redhill accident has shocked many. It seems the motie was on high speed, then the driver tried to break at the bumps, but landed in this Villa. Who knows if the occupants are save.... speed kills. pic.twitter.com/WOpIQiYGkU — Kawangware Finest ™ (Geoffrey Moturi) (@cbs_ke) May 27, 2024





