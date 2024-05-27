Video of the speeding Subaru that flew and landed into a posh homestead along Red Hill Road - The driver died on the spot.


Monday, May 27, 2024 - A speeding Subaru flew into a home in a horrendous accident along Red Hill Road, a well-carpeted link road off Waiyaki Way.

The driver is said to have lost his life on the spot after he was thrown out of the car, while a second occupant sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses say the motorist was speeding before the fatal incident over the weekend.

The ill-fated car was written off following the tragic accident.



