BETTY KYALLO spotted hanging out with her 21-year-old boyfriend (PHOTO).





Monday, May 27, 2024 - Renowned media personality and business lady Betty Kyallo was photographed hanging out with her 21-year-old boyfriend over the weekend.

Betty’s young lover is a tech junkie and he is said to be loaded.

He surprised her with a TV worth Ksh 550,000 on Mother’s Day and lashed out at his critics, promising to spend all his money on the mother of one.

Betty Kyallo has always been open about who she is dating on her social media pages but she has been hiding her current boyfriend from public, probably because of their huge age gap.

She has never posted his photo on her social media pages.

However, she confirmed in a recent interview that she is off the market and hinted that her relationship may soon lead to marriage.

Below is a photo of the TV 47 anchor hanging out with her boyfriend?





The Kenyan DAILY POST.