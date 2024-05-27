This PHOTO proves that CS MURKOKEN was denied a VISA to the U.S. - He was forced to hold a virtual meeting with a senior U.S. government official.





Monday, May 27, 2024 - Social media has been awash with rumours that Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, was among the Cabinet Secretaries who were denied a VISA to the U.S. during President William Ruto’s recent state visit to America.

Murkomen, who holds a crucial docket, was supposed to be among the senior government officials in Ruto’s entourage but he was denied a visa because of corruption.

It is alleged that he has been demanding a 10% cut from every tender secured by contractors in the road and transport ministry.

A photo of Murkomen holding a virtual meeting with a senior US Government official has surfaced, confirming reports that he was denied a VISA during Ruto’s state visit.

See the photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.