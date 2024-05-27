This PHOTO proves that CS MURKOKEN was denied a VISA to the U.S. - He was forced to hold a virtual meeting with a senior U.S. government official.

Monday, May 27, 2024 - Social media has been awash with rumours that Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, was among the Cabinet Secretaries who were denied a VISA to the U.S. during President William Ruto’s recent state visit to America.
Murkomen, who holds a
crucial docket, was supposed to be among the senior government officials in
Ruto’s entourage but he was denied a visa because of corruption.
It is alleged that he
has been demanding a 10% cut from every tender secured by contractors in the
road and transport ministry.
A photo of Murkomen
holding a virtual meeting with a senior US Government official has surfaced,
confirming reports that he was denied a VISA during Ruto’s state visit.
See the photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments