US rapper FUTURE put to shame as his birthday message to his son is compared to the boy's stepfather RUSSELL WILSON's







Monday, May 20, 2024 - Rapper Future has been shamed for his simple and late message to his son Future Jr. on his 10th birthday.

Future's son with Ciara turned 10 on Sunday, May 19.

Earlier that day Russell posted a sentimental video collage of memorable moments he has shared with Future Jr.

In the caption, Russell wrote: “Happy Bday Future! The big 10!! We are so proud of you & so grateful for you. You are our biggest blessing. An amazing son! The best big brother!! An absolute baller! So kind and loving! Keep shining. Keep loving. It is our greatest joy watching you grow into the young man God created you to be! I can’t believe it’s been 10 years! God is good! We love you forever!!! @Ciara.”





Meanwhile, the biological father, Future, posted a one-sentence birthday message to his son. He also posted it at midnight, after the day had ended.

Future wrote on X: "Thank god for Baby Future. More life More blessings...I love u infinity."

He didn't add any photo of his son to his post.

Social media users are now comparing stepfather Russell and biological father Future's birthday post, with the rapper's post found to be lacking.

X users have gone under Future's post to call him out for not trying hard enough as a father to Future and his other kids from multiple women.

See the video Russell shared below.