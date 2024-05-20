DIDDY spotted for the first time in public since release of Cassie assault video (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 20, 2024 - Rapper and entertainment executive, Diddy was captured strolling in the public space for the first time since his assault video against Cassie was made public.

The rap mogul looked unbothered as he smoked a cigar while taking a stroll through his Miami neighborhood on Sunday, May 19.

He wore an all-white outfit and a medallion featuring a childhood photo of himself and his father

This is the first time Diddy has been seen in public since the release of the 2016 hotel security footage, which showed Diddy beating his ex, which he addressed this weekend in an apology video that has since gone viral.

Diddy is facing lots of other allegations in several different civil lawsuits but has vehemently denied those claims and maintained his innocence even as the FBI continues investigating him.