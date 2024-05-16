US Ambassador MEG WHITMAN schools RUTO on how to increase tax collection without hurting Kenyans

Thursday, May 16, 2024 - US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has advised President William Ruto to change his tax collection strategy to a more harmonious one that will not hurt Kenyans.
Speaking during an interview,
Whitman urged Ruto to expand the tax base which she exuded confidence will
create more jobs.
The former Silicon Valley
executive stated that better-paying jobs with a steady paycheck and some
benefits would immensely aid the government meet its annual tax target without
hurting poor citizens.
According to the US Ambassador,
it was difficult for the government to meet its revenue collection targets by
just taxing the same people every other time.
“Taxes are an issue in every
country and what we hear from American companies is consistency, keeping taxes
the same. Businesses make investments with a return horizon," Whitman
noted.
To help create more jobs for the
unemployed Kenyans, the government was advised to invest more in the
manufacturing sector.
"When I came to Kenya, I
thought Kenya would go from agriculture to digital but I think manufacturing is
such an essential part of every economy," the US ambassador recommended.
"The number of employees of
tech company is relatively small to the number of employees per dollar of
revenue of a manufacturing company."
Whitman's comments followed
Ruto's sentiments when he announced the government’s intention to impose
more taxes Kenyans.
