Uproar as firefighters arrive to put out fire at a building in Donholm without water – SAKAJA is running the county like a kiosk (VIDEO).





Thursday, May 16, 2024 - A fire engulfed a two-storey building in Manyanja, Donholm leading to the destruction of household items.

A fire brigade vehicle belonging to the Nairobi County Government had first arrived with no water, leading to frustration among residents who eventually chased the vehicle away.

In the video, angry residents are seen calling out the firefighters as the building is engulfed in flames.

The incompetent crew from the county government came to assess the situation on the ground without water and realized that the fire was huge.

A second firefighting crew arrived later with water and extinguished the fire but a lot of damage had already been done.

Luckily, there were no casualties.

The video comes at a time when Governor Sakaja is being accused of mismanaging the county.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.