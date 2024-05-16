RAILA should just forget the AU job as Seychelles complicates his matrix of succeeding MOUSSA FAKI as the next AU Chairman – Look!

Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has encountered a fresh hurdle in his bid to become the African Union Commission Chairman.
This is after Seychelles
announced a new candidate for the AU Chairmanship (AUC) position which
further complicated Raila’s matrix of clinching the AU seat.
This happened at a time when
Djibouti and Somalia have also put forward their own candidates.
In a statement from the Seychelles Foreign Affairs
Department, it was revealed that the East African country would endorse Vincent
Meriton.
Meriton had previously served as
the country's Vice President and Foreign Minister.
“The Foreign Affairs Department
wishes to announce that the Government of Seychelles has endorsed the
candidature of Vincent Meriton for the position of Chairperson of the African
Union Commission (AUC) in the election scheduled to take place in February
2025,” a statement from Seychelles government read in part.
Seychelles remarked that Meriton
was the best-suited candidate as he had spent his political career championing
Seychelles’ position on the Blue Economy on the international stage.
Should he win the position, it
was explained that he would improve the implementation rate of the Commission’s
executive decisions.
This would be achieved through
addressing barriers to implementation and promoting accountability and
compliance.
Raila Odinga was the first
person to show interest in the position which will fall vacant in February
2025.
Immediately after, Somalia
nominated ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Fawzia Yusuf Adam to battle it
out with Raila.
Djibouti thereafter,
fronted their Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahmoud Youssouf for the same
position.
The seat is held on a rotational
basis and it is the turn of the East African Region to front a candidate to
replace Moussa Faki from Chad.
