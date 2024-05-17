Uproar as rogue Bungoma County Askaris vandalize businesses, leaving the owners counting massive losses - This is unacceptable (Heartbreaking VIDEO).





Friday, May 17, 2024 - Bungoma County Askaris were filmed engaging in what appears to be the wanton destruction of property during a raid on businesses in Bungoma town.

In the short video shared on social media, a ruthless askari who was dressed in his official uniform is seen raiding a shop with his colleagues and destroying several items.

The askaris acted without provocation or justification.

Traders helplessly watched from a distance as the askaris acted with impunity.

The video has caused uproar on social media, with most people calling out the askaris.

Netizens called upon the county Governor Kenneth Lusaka to intervene and fire the askaris for taking the law into their own hands.

“I wish I was the county governor. These criminals must be taken to jail and pay for the losses,’’ an X user wrote.

“What bothers me most, is how the affected people are not up in arms to confront these shameless cowardice acts of destruction,’’ another user added.





Watch the video.

Rogue Bungoma County Askaris captured engaging in what appears to be the wanton destruction of property belonging to local businesses. Witnesses claim the askaris acted without provocation or justification. pic.twitter.com/dWHOFd7d5f — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 17, 2024

