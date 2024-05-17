“This is daylight robbery," - MIGUNA MIGUNA blasts Safaricom for stealing his data bundles – Millions of Kenya have been complaining about this!!





Friday, May 17, 2024 - Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has exposed how Safaricom Company Ltd has been stealing internet bundles from unsuspecting Kenyans.

In a rant on X (formerly Twitter)on Friday, Miguna wondered why a package meant to last through a week would run out two days after purchase.

The ‘General’ said the sudden depletion was akin to robbery, calling out the telecommunication giant for a supposed fraud.

The package in question was a weekly 3.5 gigabytes package.

"This is daylight robbery. I purchased bundles yesterday. Safaricom told me they would expire on May 23rd.

"However, this morning, they suddenly sent a message stating that they expire on May 18th, and I have barely used them. This is unacceptable!" Miguna lamented.

Miguna is not the first Kenyan to complain about Safaricom stealing internet bundles.

Many Kenyans accuse the giant Telco of stealing bundles but the company has not been offering concrete reasons for why some bundles are depleted fast.

The Kenyan DAILY POST