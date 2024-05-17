CCTV captures a gang of 6 attacking and robbing a man at night in Nakuru as insecurity escalates in the area (VIDEO).

Friday, May 17, 2024 - Residents of Nakuru are living in fear as marauding gangs terrorize them while armed with guns and other crude weapons.
On Wednesday night, a gang of 6
was captured on CCTV installed in a nearby building attacking and robbing a man
at Kiamunyi area.
The victim was walking home at
night while carrying a bag when he was accosted by the notorious gang believed
to be behind a spate of armed robberies in the area.
The ruthless gang members, some
of whom disguised themselves as boda boda riders, ordered him to sit down and
ransacked his pockets looking for valuables.
They also ordered him to open his
bag and ransacked it.
They then left in motorbikes after the robbery mission.
Watch the CCTV footage.
Incidents of insecurity seem to be on the rise in Nakuru and residents are increasingly feeling unsafe in their own neighborhoods. This was captured in Kiamunyi area on Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/RHWOj5NPPJ— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 17, 2024
