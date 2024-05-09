Undercover cops arrest armed thugs robbing Kenyans along Mombasa Road - Last weekend, they robbed dancers going for an interview at KTN (VIDEO).





Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Undercover cops have nabbed members of a criminal gang behind armed robberies along Mombasa Road.

Police believe the armed gangs, believed to be three or four at a time, operate between Capital Centre and General Motors (GM) and usually use motorcycles to make their getaway.

They were caught flat-footed by undercover cops deployed to hunt them down.

The cops had photos of the gang members in their phones.

They were able to identify them through the photos.

The thugs were arrested and taken to custody pending arraignment in court.

Last week, a popular dance troupe, the Up Steppers Dance Group, was robbed by the gang at night on their way to a live show at Standard Media Group.

The group of four told police they had alighted at the entrance of the media house when two motorcycles pulled there.

According to the victims, one motorcycle carried three pillion passengers while the other had only a rider.

They attacked the group injuring two of them.

According to the victims, they were also robbed of mobile phones and an unknown amount of money.

Below is a video of the thugs being arrested by police.

CRIME ALERT: Three (3) thugs who are part of the gangs which have been operating along Mombasa Road, Standard Group and Sameer to General Motors are now in police custody. pic.twitter.com/2C0bCWXFPg — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 8, 2024

