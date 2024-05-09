Undercover cops arrest armed thugs robbing Kenyans along Mombasa Road - Last weekend, they robbed dancers going for an interview at KTN (VIDEO).

Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Undercover cops have nabbed members of a criminal gang behind armed robberies along Mombasa Road.
Police
believe the armed gangs, believed to be three or four at a time, operate
between Capital Centre and General Motors (GM) and usually use motorcycles to
make their getaway.
They were caught
flat-footed by undercover cops deployed to hunt them down.
The cops had photos of
the gang members in their phones.
They were able to
identify them through the photos.
The thugs were
arrested and taken to custody pending arraignment in court.
Last week, a popular dance troupe, the Up Steppers Dance Group,
was robbed by the gang at night on their way to a live show at Standard Media Group.
The group of four
told police they had alighted at the entrance of the media house when two
motorcycles pulled there.
According to the
victims, one motorcycle carried three pillion passengers while the other had
only a rider.
They attacked the
group injuring two of them.
According
to the victims, they were also robbed of mobile phones and an unknown amount of
money.
Below is a video of the thugs being arrested by police.
CRIME ALERT: Three (3) thugs who are part of the gangs which have been operating along Mombasa Road, Standard Group and Sameer to General Motors are now in police custody. pic.twitter.com/2C0bCWXFPg— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 8, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments