ODM reveals the name of a powerful man in RUTO’s inner sanctum who is behind the chaos in KISII and MIGORI - He is the chief of goons





Thursday, May 9, 2024 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has revealed the name of a powerful lieutenant in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government who is behind last week's chaos in Kisii and Migori counties that left several people injured.

On Sunday, a fracas erupted at Makonde Pentecostal Assemblies of God in Kenyenya village, Borabu Constituency, when United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MP Sylvanus Osoro and ODM's Anthony Kibagendi clashed.

Police were forced to lob teargas to disperse the youths.

In Migori, chaos erupted at a funeral where ODM goons clashed with United Democratic Alliance counterparts. Police were again called to quell the melee.

Addressing the press on Thursday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo is the man behind the violence that rocked Kisii and Migori counties.

"The master puppeteer behind these schemes has been identified as none other than the PS Internal Security Raymond Omollo.

"The party condemns in the strongest terms, this blatant abuse of police and state power to intimidate our people and prop up regime stooges in our strongholds," Sifuna stated.

