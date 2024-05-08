‘Ukiachwa achika,’ – WAMBOKA tells LINTURI to stop dragging his ex-wife, Aldai MP MARYANNE KITANY, into his impeachment motion

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Bumula Member of Parliament, Jack Wamboka, has told embattled Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi to stop dragging Aldai MP Maryanne Kitany into the impeachment saga.
Linturi and Kitany had a love affair that ended in acrimony.
While making his case to have the CS impeached before the
11-member special committee, Wamboka said it was unfortunate that the CS had
invoked the MP in his response letter.
"I have looked at the responses by the CS and it is
nothing short of a love letter by a jilted lover," he said.
"These are grave matters to be reduced to lover
matters," he said.
"Ukiachwa achika," he remarked.
Wamboka said it was unfortunate for the CS to keep on
dragging her into every matter yet she has her own family.
"She has a right to kukukubali na kukukataa, allow her
to proceed on with her life," he remarked.
He said it was unfair that every time serious matters came
up he tended to involve the MP as to be behind his woes.
Wamboka wondered why CS Linturi was afraid of witnesses if
indeed he was innocent.
Linturi is facing impeachment over gross violation of the
Constitution and incompetence over the fake fertilizer scandal.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments