Sad news as prominent Sagana businessman plunges into flooded River Sagana driving home at night while reportedly drunk - His body and vehicle are yet to be retrieved.





Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - The body of prominent Sagana businessman Samuel Kamau Kagwanja is yet to be retrieved after his vehicle plunged into river Sagana.

The 41-year-old businessman who runs the famous Chakaka Hotel located along the Nairobi-Sagana highway was driving home in his Nissan Double Cabin vehicle at night while coming from a drinking spree when his vehicle plunged into the flooded river.

Kamau reportedly lost control of his vehicle, veered off the Sagana Bridge, and plunged into the river.

His body and vehicle are yet to be recovered, six days after the tragedy.

Kamau’s close friend, Njoroge Mwangi alias Buzeki, revealed details of their conversation before the tragedy.

Mwangi called Kamau to enquire about their planned meeting.

He heard him scream over the phone and calling God three times before his phone went off.

Kenya Defence Forces Disaster Response Battalion officers were deployed to search for his body and the vehicle.

However, they stopped the search operation citing strong currents in the river.

The river is also very deep.









Watch the report courtesy of Kameme TV.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.