UK to introduce mandatory English test for migrant graduates

Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Migrant graduates who go to the UK through the Graduate Route will soon need to take mandatory English tests every year.
This change is part of a new government plan to make sure
only the best and brightest stay in the UK.
The Cabinet is set to approve these new rules for the
scheme, which now allows foreign students to work in the UK for two
years after they graduate.
The new policy will also affect universities and colleges
with high dropout rates. These institutions will lose the ability to recruit
international students.
Additionally, the Home Office will target
recruiting agents who mislead foreign students into leaving their degrees for
low-paying jobs, often below minimum wage.
Government sources say the revised Graduate Route scheme is
part of a larger effort to tighten immigration rules.
This move comes after news that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
plans to stop British universities from offering low-quality postgraduate
courses to foreign students.
There is concern that these courses are being used as a way
to enter the UK.
0 Comments