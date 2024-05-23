Actor JASON MOMOA filmed making out with his new girlfriend after his recent divorce







Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Actor and musician Jason Mamoa has been captured on video packing on the PDA with his new girlfriend, Adria Arjona.

The couple was spotted together in Nashville and couldn't keep their lips off each other. Jason first played with his band ÖOF TATATÁ to a crowd at Cannery Hall.





Adria, Jason and band members were subsequently seen together at Roberts Western World nearby. At the bar, Jason and Adria were having a grand time, chatting and dancing as songs were blaring.





Jason's main course was planting a big kiss on the lips of Adria. After about an hour, the two decided to call it a night and were photographed walking hand in hand to an SUV outside the saloon.





Jason finalized his divorce from Lisa Bonet after 7 years of marriage in January 2023. Yet, the pair separated in 2022, while mutually caring for their two children.