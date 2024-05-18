UHURU KENYATTA is still the Mt Kenya region political kingpin – GACHAGUA told during Limuru III conference.





Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Mt Kenya region electorate and businesspeople have resolved to retain former President Uhuru Kenyatta as the community political kingpin until 2027.

The leaders who met at the Jumuiya Conference in Limuru during a community fete dubbed Limuru III noted they would continue to recognize Uhuru Kenyatta as the Mt Kenya kingpin until such a time that the former head of state would officially step down.

The Kikuyu Council of Elders chairman Wachira Kiago stated that the region failed Uhuru by declining the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which constituted the one man one shilling one vote policy.

"He stood with the region at all times and went out of his way to ensure that we (the Mt Kenya people) were catered for. The moment he issued a direction with the BBI, we failed to back him," he stated.

"He had informed the elders to help him to popularise the BBI because if it sailed through, then the Mt Kenya region would be sorted upon his exit."

The leaders who attended the conference are; Martha Karua (NARC-Kenya party leader), Jeremiah Kioni (Jubilee Secretary General), Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri MP), Ndiritu Muriithi (former Laikipia governor), Ferdinand Waititu (former Kiambu governor) among others.

