MOSES KURIA insists civil servants will be hired on contractual basis – Even RUTO is on contract

Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Public Service Performance and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has defended his move to put all civil servants on a contract basis.
Appearing
before a parliamentary committee on Thursday, Kuria defended his proposal by pointing out that his position as
a Cabinet Secretary and that of President William Ruto are both contractual in
nature.
The CS questioned why any
well-meaning citizen should dread being on contract.
“I will be presenting a task force
to look at this issue and to carry out public participation. We are not a
dictatorial country. I am going to the cabinet to present the task force for
approval," he said.
Last month Kuria announced plans
to take a proposal to the Cabinet, requiring a change in all public workers'
terms of service from permanent to temporal.
The CS emphasized that the
proposal's objective is to enhance productivity in government service delivery.
He observed that if the proposal
receives approval, it will transition all civil servants from permanent and
pensionable status to contract and pensionable status.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments