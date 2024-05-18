MOSES KURIA insists civil servants will be hired on contractual basis – Even RUTO is on contract





Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Public Service Performance and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has defended his move to put all civil servants on a contract basis.

Appearing before a parliamentary committee on Thursday, Kuria defended his proposal by pointing out that his position as a Cabinet Secretary and that of President William Ruto are both contractual in nature.

The CS questioned why any well-meaning citizen should dread being on contract.

“I will be presenting a task force to look at this issue and to carry out public participation. We are not a dictatorial country. I am going to the cabinet to present the task force for approval," he said.

Last month Kuria announced plans to take a proposal to the Cabinet, requiring a change in all public workers' terms of service from permanent to temporal.

The CS emphasized that the proposal's objective is to enhance productivity in government service delivery.

He observed that if the proposal receives approval, it will transition all civil servants from permanent and pensionable status to contract and pensionable status.

