Has RAILA ODINGA assumed the role of Deputy President? - See how RUTO is side-lining GACHAGUA





Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Kenyans were surprised after opposition leader Raila Odinga was spotted seeing off Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Friday.

The veteran politician was together with Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen when they escorted Museveni to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Kenyans posed questions on the whereabouts of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is supposed to see off powerful dignitaries like Museveni.

Gachagua's last public appearance was on May 12 when he interacted with the residents of Kagumo in Kirinyaga.

Unlike him, the deputy was slated to lead a tree-planting exercise on May 10, but he would not be spotted anywhere.

He went unnoticed for a time as the president and members of his Cabinet spread across the country took charge of the event.

His absence was loud on May 15 when the Ugandan dictator was in Nairobi for his three-day state visit.

During the joint addresses by Ruto and Museveni, the deputy president would be a no-show.

Political pundits have stated that there is simmering disquiet between Ruto and Gachagua and will soon leak to the public.

