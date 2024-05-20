Mt Kenya leaders roar and vow not to allow GACHAGUA to be humiliated by RUTO and his goons





Monday, May 20, 2024 - A section of Mt Kenya leaders has vowed not to allow Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to be humiliated the way William Ruto was humiliated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta when he was his deputy.

Claims of a strained relationship between Ruto and Gachagua have come to light after the second-in-command missed at least 11 official functions.

Defending Gachagua, Nyeri County Governor Mutahi Kahiga said Mount Kenya leaders will not sit and watch the DP being humiliated the way Ruto was when he was in the same position.

“We will not allow this to happen, kama mbaya mbaya. It will not be business as usual. You will not humiliate our son under our watch,” warned Kahiga.

Other politicians who attended the function alleged that a team of young leaders in Kenya Kwanza was pushing for a so-called generational change and seeking to push out elderly leaders were driving a wedge between Ruto and his deputy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST