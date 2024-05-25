Two women suspected of trafficking narcotics in Mombasa arrested after detectives raided their house and recovered cocaine (PHOTOs).





Saturday, May 25, 2024 - Detectives have arrested two women suspected of trafficking narcotics in Mombasa after raiding their house.

The intelligence-led operation was mounted by detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit Office in Kisauni, Utange area.

The officers cordoned off the house of the two suspects, Amina Musa Chirunga and Saumu Ali Khamis, where upon search, cocaine estimated at a street value of Sh495,000 was discovered.

The suspects will be arraigned on Monday.

Several drug dealers have been arrested in the past few weeks after detectives launched an operation to get rid of drugs in Mombasa County.

See photos of the suspects.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.