RUTO anatumaliza - Kikuyu traders in Gikomba cry out and regret voting for him! UHURU KENYATTA warned them (VIDEO).





Saturday, May 25, 2024 - Kikuyu traders in Nairobi’s Gikomba market have accused President William Ruto of destroying their businesses, following a government directive targeting structures on riparian land that will demolish hundreds of market stalls.

About 70% of stalls in Gikomba market are built along the riparian land.

Speaking to the press, the disgruntled traders accused Ruto of duping them with the bottom-up agenda.

“He lied to us. Our businesses are now being destroyed even after we voted for him overwhelmingly,” one of the traders said and regretted voting for Ruto.

She said that Ruto is punishing ordinary hustlers despite campaigning on the ‘hustlers’ agenda’.

The government has already moved in to enforce a 24-hour eviction notice issued to the traders on May 23, 2024.

Traders pleaded with the government not to implement the 30-metre rules as many people would be rendered jobless.

On Friday, There were empty stalls at Gikomba Market with few consumers trickling in.

Sacks of goods were seen placed at the stalls as traders feared opening their businesses.

Below is a video of disgruntled Kikuyu traders in Gikomba accusing Ruto of destroying their businesses.

The late John DeMethew composed a song prophesying that Kikuyu’s will be seeing Nairobi from a distance. And it’s happening in real time.



There is a scripted, premeditated scheme to target their businesses and livelihoods with non-other than @rigathi being a primary… pic.twitter.com/DU41fdivOU — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) May 25, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.