Trouble in paradise as KHALWALE attacks CHERARGEI badly for doing this to doctors





Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Trouble has begun knocking at the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government after two senators allied with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) started throwing words at each other over the just-concluded doctors' strike.

The doctors' strike, which began in early March, concluded on Wednesday after the Government and medics' union inked a deal.

Nandi County senator Samson Cherargei started by attacking doctors, claiming that they are just ordinary citizens and interns should be paid Sh 70,000 like in other sectors.

However, Kakamega county senator Boni Khalwale, who is a medical doctor, responded to Cherargei, urging him that doctors are the finest Kenyans we have since they scored As in their KCSE while he was struggling with C- Minus.

"The same doctors you are vilifying, Senator Cherargei, where were you in your primary school when your classmate beat you and qualified with better grades to become a doctor, and you couldn't?

"I request the senator of Nandi to be apologetic.

In fact, it's a privilege to him that we have introduced a system of adult education, gumbaru in degrees; otherwise, traditionally, he should not appear in court at all because it's only gumbaru that has allowed him to become a lawyer.

"He should be told the people he is berating are the same ones who got an A in everything when he was struggling with C-," Khalwale said.

