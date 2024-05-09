CCTV captures a machete-wielding gang stealing after raiding a shop in Ukunda at night - These boys are dangerous (VIDEO).

In the footage, the
ruthless thugs are seen ransacking the shop and putting te stolen items in
sacks and bags while armed with machetes.
They were covering their
faces with caps, marvins, and balaclavas.
The thugs belong to an organized criminal gang
identified as 'Panga Boys'.
The gang is mostly
composed of young men in their early 20s who easily kill when provoked.
They pounce
by first striking their machetes against a hard surface to burst an
ear-splitting sound, perhaps to announce their arrival and scare their targets.
The gangs
have continued to unleash terror on residents, leaving some of the victims with
life-threatening injuries.
On
several occasions, the assailants have been caught on security cameras
terrorizing residents who are relaxing in corridors, on the streets, and even
inside cafeterias.
The gangs are well connected, with most of them enjoying funding and protection from drug barons who apparently hide behind powerful politicians.
Watch the footage.
Nyakundi— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 9, 2024
Wezi wa vipanga wamevamia shop ya rafiki yangu Eric hapo Mwakibwena, Ukunda. Yeyote anaejua hata mmoja tushirikiane plz.
Happened last night at Ukunda pic.twitter.com/JSfxeXnKqA
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments