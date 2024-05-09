I don’t want RUTO’s moles around me – RAILA expels ODM MP MARK NYAMITA from the party for being a government spy

Thursday, May 9, 2024 – Uriri Member of Parliament Mark Nyamita is no longer a member of the ODM Party.
This is after Raila
Odinga expelled him from the political outfit for being President William
Ruto’s mole.
In a statement, Raila,
through ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, accused Nyamita of being used by
state operatives and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to destabilise
ODM.
This stemmed from
chaos witnessed during a funeral last week, where supporters of Nyamita and
Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko engaged in a fight forcing a police
intervention.
Ayacko and Nyamita
were subsequently summoned for a disciplinary meeting, which Nyamita skipped
without offering any explanation.
“At this stage, the
Party wishes to fully dissociate itself from Nyamita. We have granted his wish
to no longer be part of us and advise our members in Uriri and Migori generally
that he is an agent of UDA with the assigned task of sowing confusion and
discord within ODM,” the Committee resolved.
“Nyamita does not
speak for nor represent the Party at any level and we advise our members to
view and treat him and all those who support him accordingly.”
During the Committee
hearing, ODM's top party leadership was briefed that there was a seemingly
calculated plan to destabilise ODM-run counties and constituencies.
The destabilisation
was allegedly orchestrated by rebel legislators who have pledged their loyalty
to President William Ruto and his UDA party.
"The idea seems
to be to utilise state force particularly the police and the Provincial
administration to prop up the so-called rebels in an attempt to penetrate our
strongholds," ODM stated.
