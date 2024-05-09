I don’t want RUTO’s moles around me – RAILA expels ODM MP MARK NYAMITA from the party for being a government spy





Thursday, May 9, 2024 – Uriri Member of Parliament Mark Nyamita is no longer a member of the ODM Party.

This is after Raila Odinga expelled him from the political outfit for being President William Ruto’s mole.

In a statement, Raila, through ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, accused Nyamita of being used by state operatives and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to destabilise ODM.

This stemmed from chaos witnessed during a funeral last week, where supporters of Nyamita and Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko engaged in a fight forcing a police intervention.

Ayacko and Nyamita were subsequently summoned for a disciplinary meeting, which Nyamita skipped without offering any explanation.

“At this stage, the Party wishes to fully dissociate itself from Nyamita. We have granted his wish to no longer be part of us and advise our members in Uriri and Migori generally that he is an agent of UDA with the assigned task of sowing confusion and discord within ODM,” the Committee resolved.

“Nyamita does not speak for nor represent the Party at any level and we advise our members to view and treat him and all those who support him accordingly.”

During the Committee hearing, ODM's top party leadership was briefed that there was a seemingly calculated plan to destabilise ODM-run counties and constituencies.

The destabilisation was allegedly orchestrated by rebel legislators who have pledged their loyalty to President William Ruto and his UDA party.

"The idea seems to be to utilise state force particularly the police and the Provincial administration to prop up the so-called rebels in an attempt to penetrate our strongholds," ODM stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST