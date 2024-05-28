Transport CS KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN now reveals what RUTO told him in confidence regarding the Karenga Airstrip





Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed the Ministry's plan to expand the Karenga Airstrip in Kericho County.

Speaking in Bomet County on Sunday, the CS disclosed that through the help of President William Ruto, the ministry had acquired funding to secure a larger piece of land to facilitate the expansion.

"Tulienda kujenga juzi airstrip yetu ya Karenga tukapata shamba ni kidogo. Tukaketi chini, muheshimiwa rais na mimi amenisaidia kuongelesha wazungu amenisaidia kupata shamba kutengeneza a bigger runway," he stated.

CS Murkomen noted that with the expansion, the airstrip will now accommodate larger planes and encourage tourism in the area.

The CS further asked for a piece of land from the county to ensure the expansion of the Bomet airstrip.

He explained that this would cement Ruto's legacy in Bomet.

Additionally, Murkomen emphasised that he was not opposed to working with any leaders to protect President William Ruto's legacy.

"How will roads be fixed if we can't sit down with governors?

"When the five years lapse, the locals will not question the County Government but will blame President Ruto's administration for failing Bomet," he stated.

He encouraged all governors to make use of his official offices to ensure all roads were fixed and areas were interconnected.

Murkomen emphasised that his ministry would ensure all roads are well maintained despite the budget for the same not being in place.

