Transport CS KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN now reveals what RUTO told him in confidence regarding the Karenga Airstrip

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed the Ministry's plan to expand the Karenga Airstrip in Kericho County.
Speaking in Bomet County on
Sunday, the CS disclosed that through the help of President William Ruto, the
ministry had acquired funding to secure a larger piece of land to
facilitate the expansion.
"Tulienda kujenga juzi
airstrip yetu ya Karenga tukapata shamba ni kidogo. Tukaketi chini, muheshimiwa
rais na mimi amenisaidia kuongelesha wazungu amenisaidia kupata shamba
kutengeneza a bigger runway," he stated.
CS Murkomen noted that with the
expansion, the airstrip will now accommodate larger planes and encourage
tourism in the area.
The CS further asked for a piece of land from the county to ensure the expansion of the Bomet airstrip.
He
explained that this would cement Ruto's legacy in Bomet.
Additionally, Murkomen
emphasised that he was not opposed to working with any leaders to protect
President William Ruto's legacy.
"How will roads be fixed if we can't sit down with governors?
"When the five years lapse, the locals will
not question the County Government but will blame President Ruto's
administration for failing Bomet," he stated.
He encouraged all governors to make use of his official offices to ensure all roads were fixed and areas were interconnected.
Murkomen emphasised that his ministry would ensure all roads
are well maintained despite the budget for the same not being in place.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments